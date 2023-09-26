he Dessoff Choirs Continues 100th Anniversary Season with Mendelssohn's ELIJAH

The Dessoff Choirs, led by Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather, continues its 2023-2024 and 100th Anniversary season in partnership with the Abyssinian Baptist Church in a performance of Mendelssohn’s Elijah on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Central Harlem.

The Dessoff Choirs & Orchestra and Maestro Merriweather join forces with the Cathedral Choir of Abyssinian Baptist Church, Interim Minister of Music and Fine Arts Dr. Nathaniel Gumbs, and Executive Minister Dr. Raschaad Hoggard for this enduring masterpiece. Featured soloists include bass-baritone Davóne Tines (a “singer of immense power and fervor” –LA Times) as the titular Elijah, soprano Marsha Thompson, mezzo-soprano Patrice Eaton, and tenor Noah Stewart.

Elijah premiered on August 26, 1846 at Birmingham Town Hall in its English version, conducted by Mendelssohn himself. The oratorio depicts events in the life of the Prophet Elijah and remains a popular work to this day.

Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather shares, "I sang Mendelssohn's Elijah when I was studying at the Eastman School of Music, and it was during that time that I was fortunate to coach the title role with the great baritone, Thomas Paul. I could not be more thrilled to share my interpretation of this masterpiece in concert at the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church! This performance unites two renowned New York institutions known for excellence in choral music. I am grateful to Dr. Nathaniel Gumbs, Interim Minister of Music and Fine Arts, the Abyssinian Baptist Church Cathedral Choir, and The Dessoff Choirs for joining together for the advancement of the choral art!"

Dessoff’s 100th Anniversary season opens with Some Enchanted Evening on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30pm at Roulette in Brooklyn. The Dessoff Chamber Choir and Maestro Merriweather will bring the audience beloved selections from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic American musicals. Preceding the concert to celebrate this milestone year, Dessoff hosts a Centennial Launch Party. Arrive early to enjoy a lively reception with hors d'oeuvres, wine, and a sneak preview into the exciting 100th anniversary season.

Coming up next in the 23-24 season, Dessoff celebrates the holidays with two renditions of Welcome Yule: Sing Lullaby on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00pm at Union Theological Seminary’s James Chapel in Manhattan and Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brooklyn. The festive program includes works by Vicente Lusitano, Herbert Howells, R. Nathaniel Dett, and Florence Price, along with seasonal carols.