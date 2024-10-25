a plump single-color bulb, or a dance Comes to New York Live Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Live Arts’ (Live Arts) Live Feed creative residency and commissioning program will present the World Premiere of Wally Cardona’s a plump single-color bulb, or a dance. Cardona makes his choreographic return to a stage after several years of making work off-road. Featuring original music performed live by Jonathan Bepler, a plump single-color bulb, or a dance will be presented in the New York Live Arts Theater (219 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011) Thursday, November 14th at 7:30pm through Saturday, November 16th at 7:30pm. A Stay Late Conversation with Cardona will be moderated by Matthew Barney following the performance on Friday, November 15th. Tickets start at $30 with limited Pay-What-You-Wish options, and can be purchased at NewYorkLiveArts.org or 212-924-0077, on sale now. Please see additional ticketing options below.

Choreographer and dancer Wally Cardona has been recognized with a New York Dance and Performance “Bessie” Award, Guggenheim Fellowship, and Doris Duke Artist Award, among others. After several years creating works that demanded highly controlled conditions in order to be made, he began a softer process of undoing, initiating intimate collaborations where practice could mutate in proximity to others. In this case, others include objects. While shut down at home a few years ago (literally and figuratively), Cardona received an unexpected present in the mail - a small red ball. It seemed lonely on its own, so he picked up one of several small wooden mallets he owns from his time in Myanmar. And the three of them - ball, man, mallet - headed into the studio. He was curious about them and it felt like they had their own curiosity about him so they continued to work together. It's evolved into a rather refined relationship. They organize, get lost in and re-find themselves. They find relevance moment to moment and have no need for a singular resolution.

“Life is tenuous.

But beautiful.

And predictable.

Yet not.”

- Wally Cardona

The performance features original music performed live by Jonathan Bepler, who employs a wide variety of musical forces, including objects and alternative instruments. His work often involves the co-mingling of seemingly disparate elements, a love of chaos, and a desire for reconciliation. Cardona and Bepler’s collaboration will be illuminated by lighting designer Thomas Dunn.

Live Arts’ 2024-2025 season presents works that offer a unique perspective on freedom, identity, resilience, spirituality and our place in the world, resonating deeply with our belief that the communal begins with the personal. Onsite performance tickets start at a standard price of $30. Live Arts is proud to launch new community ticket pricing, allowing the public to choose a price that fits any budget. Limited “Pay-What-You-Wish” tickets are available for all onsite events. To support this, Live Arts has introduced a "What-It-Really-Costs" ticket at $250, reflecting the true cost of a performance in NYC. Students and Seniors receive 20% off standard prices and $10 Student Rush tickets are available for any onsite show that is not sold-out.