Zachary Levi Will Star in PRISONER 760

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zachary Levi has joined the cast of legal drama "Prisoner 760."

Kevin Macdonald directs. Levi joins a cast that also includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim.

"Prisoner 760" is an adaptation of "Guantanamo Diary," a best-selling memoir by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a man who was captured by the U.S. government and held for years without charge or trial.

Slahi finds unlikely allies in defense attorneys Nancy Hollander and her associate Teri Duncan, being played by Foster and Woodley, respectively, who desperately pursue justice. They are aided by a military prosecutor named Lt. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch).

Levi will play an old friend of the prosecutor's, a federal agent by the name of Neil Buckland.

Zachary Levi has proven himself to be a triple threat - he is an accomplished actor, singer, and dancer which was displayed with his Tony- nominated performance for Best Leading Actor in a Musical in the critically-praised Broadway production, "She Loves Me." Levi toplined David F. Sandberg's blockbuster superhero film, "Shazam!" from Warner Bros. Pictures/ New Line Cinema. Levi recently took home a SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series for his recurring role for season two of Amazon Studios' Emmy winning series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The first season of the show won six Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes, as well as a Peabody Award and two Critics' Choice Awards. The second season won one Golden Globe, three Screen Actor Guild Awards, one PGA Award, two Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, one Critics Choice TV Award, and TV Program of the Year at the AFI Awards.

Additional previous film credits include "Thor: The Dark World," "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel," and "Tangled." The song "I See the Light," written for "Tangled" (performed by Levi and Mandy Moore) was nominated that year for an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Levi is best known for his fan favorite performance as Chuck Bartowski in the hit NBC series, "Chuck."

