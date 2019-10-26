ZOMBIELAND Writers Could See the Film on Broadway

The writers of the film Zombieland 2 chatted with Deadline recently, where they talked about what could be next for the franchise.

When asked if the story could come to the small screen, they said they plan to stick to movies for now.

However, Rhett Reese mentioned that a Broadway musical is something they could see happening.

"We joke that there could be a great Zombieland Broadway musical, too," he said. "But I think we're only half-joking. It could be fun. Or it could be terrible, too. It's fun to think about but for sure It's a high-risk, high-reward proposition."

Read more on Deadline.

Zombieland: Double Tap is directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and David Callaham. A sequel to Zombieland (2009), it stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone reprising their roles from the first film, alongside new cast members Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Luke Wilson.

Zombieland: Double Tap was released in the United States on October 18, 2019, by Sony Pictures Releasing under its Columbia Pictures label.





