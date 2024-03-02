Youth America Grand Prix to Host STARS OF TODAY MEET THE STARS OF TOMORROW Gala

Youth America Grand Prix will host their “Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow: Best of 25 years” Gala on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 7pm at the David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center (20 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023).

See the future of dance today at this spectacular evening of dance, featuring some of the most loved pieces from YAG's 25 years of electrifying shows.

"Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow" is an annually sold-out, spectacular Gala performance featuring the top winners of the YAGP international student ballet competition and guest stars from the world's leading dance companies. Hailed by The New York Post as "the highlight of the ballet season," the YAGP Gala gives the audience a unique chance to see some today's most celebrated dancers ("STARS OF TODAY") and the most promising young dance artists from all over the world ("STARS OF TOMORROW").

The program features classical, neoclassical, and contemporary masterpieces from 25 years of YAGP performances - from Don Quixote to Lady of the Camellias - as well as a World Premiere by choreographer Joshua Beamish with Benjamin Freemantle and YAGP Alumni Philadelphia Ballet's Sterling Baca, Royal Ballet's Melissa Hamilton, ABT's Betsy McBride, SunMi Park, and English National Ballet's Vsevolod Maievskyi, with music from Hungarian Dances by Johannes Brahms. Another World Premiere will be choreographed by Mexican choreographer Julieta Martínez, featuring dancers from the graduating classes of the world's 4 leading dance academies: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School of American Ballet Theatre (USA), Princess Grace Academy (Monaco), John Cranko School of Stuttgart Ballet (Germany), and Zurich Dance Academy (Switzerland). The program will also include some New York premieres.

Featuring YAGP alumni from Alonzo King LINES Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Berlin State Ballet, Boston Ballet, Dresden Semperoper Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, English National Ballet, Houston Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Mariinsky Ballet, New York City Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, The Royal Ballet, and the winners of the YAGP international ballet competition.