Youth America Grand Prix Virtual Benefit Announced

Programming includes Mariinsky Ballet's Maria Khoreva and Kimin Kim (YAGP Alum) performing a duet from Le Corsaire, a performance by Tate McRae and more!

Mar. 9, 2021  

The Youth America Grand Prix 2021 Virtual Benefit on March 31 will feature the world premiere of a brand new performance by American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Soloist and YAGP Alum Gabe Stone Shayer, performed by Shayer and YAGP alumna, ABT Principal Dancer Skylar Brandt. Blind Juilliard piano prodigy Matthew Whitaker was commissioned to create and perform the accompanying music.

Mariinsky Ballet's Maria Khoreva and Kimin Kim (YAGP Alum) will perform a duet from Le Corsaire, while May Nagahisa and Victor Caixeta (both YAGP Alumni) will perform a duet from Romeo and Juliet. There will also be a musical performance by former dancer and participant on So You Think You Can Dance - and now a successful singer/songwriter - Tate McRae

The finale will include a compilation of the best performances from YAGP's 2021 Season participants worldwide.

Help YAGP support the future of dance.

For more information or to register: https://yagp.org/yagp-2021-virtual-gala/


