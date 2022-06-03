Your Guide to 2022 Tony Awards Viewing Parties in New York City

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The Tony Awards are fast approaching, and if you still haven't secured plans on how you're watching Broadway's biggest night, look no further! We're rounding up all of the Tony viewing parties taking place across NYC, where you can join in the fun and watch the ceremony alongside fellow Broadway fanatics!

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will be co-hosts of "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+, which will commence Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT).

Feinstein's/54 Below - Tony Awards Viewing Party

Watch the ceremony on the venue's large screens, and have dinner and drinks as you cheer on your favorite nominees! All guests will be invited to fill out ballots with their Tony predictions by 7:45pm.

Prizes are as follows:

Grand prize: Two tickets to one Diamond Series show complete with four course meal ($700 value).

Second prize: Two tickets to an upcoming show including a $100 meal credit ($250 value)

Third prize: Two tickets to an upcoming show including a $50 meal credit ($200 value)

Tickets: $75 per person, which includes your choice of three courses (appetizer, main and dessert) from the Feinstein's/54 Below menu as well as a selection snacks throughout the evening. Beverages will be charged on consumption.

Location: Feinstein's/54 Below, 254 W 54th St

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

Joe's Pub - The Skivvies Tony Awards Viewing Party

The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley) are hosting a viewing party, featuring a live broadcast of the Tonys shown on the Joe's Pub big-screen! The show will include a smattering of stripped-down versions of the songs that were (or should have been!) nominated, eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups during commercial breaks. Special guests will join the band for a night of show tunes and undie rock.

Tickets: $35 per person. There is a 2 drink or $12 food minimum per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Location: Joe's Pub, 25 Lafayette St

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

West Side Comedy Club - Seth's Tony Watch Party

Seth Rudetsky hosts a live watch party for the 75th Annual Tony Awards, featuring special guests! Enter his 'living room' to celebrate Broadway's best. The evening will include giveaways, games and more! A full dinner menu will be available.

*All patrons must be vaccinated and stay masked throughout the duration of the event, except for when eating and drinking.

Tickets: $25 per person

Location: West Side Comedy Club, 201 W. 75th Street

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

Turnstile Underground Market - Tony Awards Viewing Party

Broadway Makers Marketplace will host a Tony Awards Viewing Party, featuring a special Broadway themed menu! The evening will feature sing a longs, Broadway themed speciality drinks and Broadway Themed Food.

Doors open at 5:30 to walk the red carpet, followed by LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS at 6pm with special guest Fergie Phillipe. At 7pm, tune in for The Tony Awards Act 1 hosted by Joshua Turchin along with a few surprise special guests followed by the Tony Awards Telecast at 8pm.

Tickets: $25 general admission or $45 VIP (reserved seating) in advance. Tickets are $35 and $55 at the door night of. The ticket includes food, speciality drinks, a gift bag and entertainment.

Location: Turnstyle Underground Market, 1000 S. 8th Ave

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

The Green Room 42 - Tony Awards Watch Party with Ben Cameron

Come celebrate the 2022 Tony Awards at The Green Room 42 with a viewing and a show hosted none other than Ben Cameron! Enjoy watching the Tonys on the big screen, with trivia games during the commercial breaks, and delicious food and drink.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue.

Tickets: $15

While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.

Location: The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave

To learn omre or purchase tickets, click here.