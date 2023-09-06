Young People's Chorus Of New York City Announces 2023-2024 Season

Exciting lineup of performances include participation in the The Metropolitan Opera's Premiere of Dead Man Walking and more.
The Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), fresh off an international tour that included five gold medal wins - three as World Champions - at the World Choir Games, has announced its 2023-2024 season.
The spectacular lineup of upcoming performances includes participation in The Metropolitan Opera's premiere of composer Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking, the American Ballet Theatre's The Dream, Carmina Burana at Carnagie Hall, YPC's annual winter holiday concert and more.
Committed to raising children's voices and providing pathways to success through the arts, YPC's full line of 2023-2024 performances to date follows below.
Tuesday, September 26 – Saturday, October 21, 2023
The Metropolitan Opera House
30 Lincoln Center Plaza
New York City
The Young People's Chorus of New York City performs alongside The Metropolitan Opera in the highly anticipated Metropolitan Opera premiere of American composer Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking. The most widely performed new opera of the last 20 years, Dead Man Walking is a haunting production by Ivo van Hove, based on Sister Helen Prejean's memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.metopera.org/season/2023-24-season/dead-man-walking/.
Saturday, October 21- Thursday, October 26
David H. Koch Theatre
20 Lincoln Center Plaza
New York City
The Young People's Chorus of New York City sings in the American Ballet Theatre's mesmerizing production of The Dream. Adapted from William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, the ballet features a spellbinding score by Felix Mendelssohn. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.abt.org/events/the-dream/.
Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m.
David Geffen Hall
10 Lincoln Center Plaza
New York City
Under the direction of Young People's Chorus of New York City's Artistic Director and Founder Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez, nearly 600 of YPC's award-winning choristers hailing from every New York City borough, Long Island and Westchester spread the joy of the season at YPC's annual winter holiday concert. The musical celebration features special new arrangements and productions of cherished holiday treasures, many set to spectacular choreography.
All proceeds from the concert support YPC, which benefits over 2,000 New York City children musically, academically and socially through its afterschool and in-school programs. Ticket information will be announced later this fall at Click Here.
Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m.
St. Patrick's Cathedral
Fifth Avenue
New York City
Under the direction of YPC Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, the chorus performs beloved holiday carols at St. Patrick's Cathedral's annual A City Singing At Christmas. Free and open to the public, all are invited to join this brilliant and joyous holiday celebration.
Saturday, January 20
New Jersey Performing Arts Center
1 Center Street
Newark, New Jersey
Sunday, January 21
Mayo Performing Arts Center
100 South Street
Morristown, New Jersey
Young People's Chorus of New York City and the New Jersey Symphony perform in the world-premiere of We Came to America, a celebration of the American experience through a multigenerational arts, education, and community engagement project. Commissioned by the JCC Thurnauer School of Music and featuring the premiere of a composition for chorus and orchestra by Rob Kapilow, the dynamic event was inspired by the art and writing of Faith Ringgold's 2016 children's book, We Came to America. Additional details and ticket information can be found at https://www.jccotp.org/programs/we-came-to-america/.
Tuesday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m.
881 7th Ave
New York City
Young People's Chorus of New York City joins the Orchestra of St. Luke's, Westminster Symphonic Choir, and several exceptional soloists at Carnagie Hall to perform in the enormously popular and highly acclaimed Carmina Burana. Featuring some of the most recognizable music ever written in its opening and closing minutes, Carmina Burana is a thoroughly propulsive and sometimes explosive work that remains surprisingly approachable throughout. Tickets can be purchased at www.carnegiehall.org.
Monday, March 11
Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall
Broadway at West 60th Street
New York City
Young People's Chorus of New York City's annual gala benefit concert features the diverse voices of nearly 600 young artists from all five of New York City's boroughs coming together to sing repertoire that spans Classical to Broadway. Following the concert, guests will enjoy an elegant multi-course dinner, presented in Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room backdropped with views of the city's magnificent skyline. Additional details, including timing, ticket sales and special guests will be announced later this fall.
For more information about YPC, please visit Click Here.
