You Can Now Order the ALLEGIANCE DVD Box Set

The Limited Collector's Edition DVD Box Set of Allegiance is now on sale!

Click HERE for details.

Inspired by Takei's true-life experience, Allegiance is an untold American story spanning from the lush California heartland, to the windswept prairies of Wyoming, to the European battlefields of World War II- a multi-generational tale of one Japanese American family's love, optimism and unparalleled heroism in the face of unimaginable circumstances.



Along with the DVD of the Original Broadway production of Allegiance, this box set includes a second DVD containing the documentary Allegiance To Broadway, which chronicles the creative journey of Allegiance, and a new never-before-seen hard cover souvenir book designed exclusively for this box set.

Each Box Set Contains:

George Takei's Allegiance: On the Big Screen - Region Free DVD of the entire Original Broadway Production filmed in NYC with the Original Cast

Allegiance to Broadway - Region Free DVD of the Feature-Length Documentary & opening selection of The American Documentary Film Festival.

Exclusive, never-seen-before footage & in-depth bonus features

Never before released Creative Commentary Audio track featuring George Takei and the creative team discussing the film and the production

One Family, Indivisible: The Making of Allegiance - Limited Edition Hardcover Souvenir Book

and more!

Visit http://allegiancemusical.com/dvd/ for further details.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You