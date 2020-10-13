York Theatre Company Presents CLOSER THAN EVER Live Panel With Jenn Colella, Christiane Noll and More
Tune in tonight, Tuesday, October 13th, at 7 p.m.
Join York Theatre Company tonight for a virtual cast reunion/celebration of one of their longest-running shows ever (5 months!) -- the hit revival of Maltby and Shire's musical revue about love, friendship, security and happiness.
Those taking part include creators Richard Maltby, Jr. (lyricist/director) and David Shire (composer), with Neil Berg (associate producer), Andrew Gerle (music director/ pianist), Kurt Stamm (choreographer), Danny Weller (bassist), and cast members Jenn Colella, George Dvorsky, Christiane Noll, Sal Viviano, Jacquelyn Piro Donovan, Marya Grandy, Rita Harvey, Anika Larsen, James Moye, Julia Murney, and Jamie LaVerdiere -- with York's James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright.
PLEASE NOTE: This is a live panel discussion of The York's production, NOT a performance.
A Zoom link will be provided in your order email confirmation.
Register HERE!
