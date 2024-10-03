Year 4 of Dance Bloc NYC Festival to Take Place at Dixon Place This Fall

The festival will run from October 31 to November 2, 2024.
Dixon Place will present Dance Bloc NYC Festival in its fourth year on Oct 31, Nov 1 & Nov 2 with 4 unique programs featuring 20 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 5 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes:
Effect, Emerge, Evolve.
Programs as follows:
Thursday
October 31, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min
Ballet des Amériques
Chutzpah Dance
ERELONG
Monét Movement Productions: The Collective
The ChoreoJoey Project
Friday
November 1, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 min
Claudia Logi
Matty Mahoski
Kayla Armgardt
Taylor Gordon
Saturday
November 2, 7 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 min
Alexandra Bilodeau
Bridget Ryan
Chris Ferris & Dancers
Christina Hughes
Jordyn Cherry
Saturday
November 2, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min
APDance
Bahar Dance Ensemble
Juliette Rafael
Molly Starczewski
Natalia Nikitin
Reba Browne Dance Company
Tickets are: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1034013
Early bird - $19.50 until October 15
General Admission - $22 in advance; $25 at the door
Students/Seniors - $20 in advance; $23 at the door
All Skate - $10 (10 tickets available per show)
FESTIVAL PASS: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/store/packages/122778
- $72 (includes all 4 shows)
For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets.
Dixon Place Dance Programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Governor's office and the NY State Legislature; and the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance and by donors.
Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.
Creative Performances' is a non-profit organization with the mission to provide opportunities to dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.
Photo credit: Peter Yesley, sAraika movement collective.
Videos