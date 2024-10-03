Year 4 of Dance Bloc NYC Festival to Take Place at Dixon Place This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dixon Place will present Dance Bloc NYC Festival in its fourth year on Oct 31, Nov 1 & Nov 2 with 4 unique programs featuring 20 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 5 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes:

Effect, Emerge, Evolve.

Programs as follows:

Thursday

October 31, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min

Ballet des Amériques

Chutzpah Dance

ERELONG

Monét Movement Productions: The Collective

The ChoreoJoey Project

Friday

November 1, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 min

Claudia Logi

Matty Mahoski

Kayla Armgardt

Taylor Gordon

Saturday

November 2, 7 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 min

Alexandra Bilodeau

Bridget Ryan

Chris Ferris & Dancers

Christina Hughes

Jordyn Cherry

Saturday

November 2, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min

APDance

Bahar Dance Ensemble

Juliette Rafael

Molly Starczewski

Natalia Nikitin

Reba Browne Dance Company

Tickets are: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1034013

Early bird - $19.50 until October 15

General Admission - $22 in advance; $25 at the door

Students/Seniors - $20 in advance; $23 at the door

All Skate - $10 (10 tickets available per show)

FESTIVAL PASS: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/store/packages/122778

- $72 (includes all 4 shows)

For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets.

Dixon Place Dance Programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Governor's office and the NY State Legislature; and the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance and by donors.

Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.

Creative Performances' is a non-profit organization with the mission to provide opportunities to dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.

Photo credit: Peter Yesley, sAraika movement collective.