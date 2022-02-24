Yannick Nézet-Séguin to Step in for Valery Gergiev Leading the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra This Weekend

Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra today jointly announced that Yannick Nézet-Séguin will step in for Valery Gergiev leading the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra in three concerts at Carnegie Hall from Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27. In addition, pianist Denis Matsuev will not perform with the orchestra on Friday, February 25. The soloist for this program is to be announced. The concert programs for the Vienna Philharmonic's three performances will remain as planned.



About the Artists



Yannick Nézet-Séguin was appointed as Music Director of New York's Metropolitan Opera in 2018, adding this to his Music Directorship of The Philadelphia Orchestra (where he has served since 2012) and to the Orchestre Métropolitain (Montreal), of which he has been Artistic Director and Principal Conductor since 2000. He joined Nikolaus Harnoncourt and Bernard Haitink to become the third-ever Honorary Member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe in 2016-2017. The end of his ten-year tenure with the Rotterdam Philharmonic coincided with the orchestra's centenary celebrations in its home city and culminated in an acclaimed European summer festivals tour in 2018.



Maestro Nézet-Seguin has worked with many leading European ensembles and has enjoyed many close collaborations with the Berliner Philharmoniker, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra of Europe as well as with London Philharmonic Orchestra of which he was Principal Guest Conductor from 2008 to 2014. He has appeared several times at the BBC Proms and at many European festivals, among them Edinburgh, Lucerne, Salzburg, Berlin and Grafenegg. North American summer appearances include New York's Mostly Mozart Festival, Lanaudière, Vail, and Saratoga. Once Chorus Master, Assistant Conductor, and Music Adviser at Opéra de Montréal, he has since conducted at the Vienna State Opera, Teatro alla Scala, Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Netherlands Opera, and the Salzburg Festival.



Maestro Nézet-Séguin made his Carnegie Hall debut with The Philadelphia Orchestra in 2012. He was a Carnegie Hall Perspectives artist in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons. Most recently, he led The Philadelphia Orchestra in Carnegie Hall's Opening Night Gala performance in October 2021, completing a five-concert Beethoven symphony cycle with the orchestra at Carnegie Hall earlier this month



There is perhaps no other musical ensemble more closely associated with the history and tradition of European classical music than the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. In the course of its history, the orchestra has experienced and influenced the course of musical history around the world. To this day, prominent soloists and conductors refer to the unique "Viennese sound" as the outstanding quality that sets it apart from other orchestras.



Since its foundation by Otto Nicolai in 1842, the fascination that the orchestra has held for prominent composers and conductors-as well as for audiences all around the world-is based upon the conscious maintenance of a homogenous musical style, which is carefully bequeathed from one generation to the next, as well as a unique history and organizational structure. The pillars of the "Philharmonic idea," which remain in place today, are a democratic organization that places the entire artistic and organizational decision-making process in the hands of the musicians themselves, and a close symbiosis with the Vienna State Opera Orchestra. From the beginning, the orchestra has displayed a strong social consciousness, characterized by a commitment to individuals in need and the fostering of young musicians.



The orchestra's touring activity commenced at the beginning of the 20th century and has since taken the orchestra to continents around the globe. In recent years, this has included regularly scheduled concerts in Germany, Japan, the US, and China.



The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs approximately 40 concerts annually in Vienna, including the New Year's Concert and the Summer Night Concert Schönbrunn, which are broadcast in numerous countries. The orchestra also has an annual summer residency at the Salzburg Festival and performs more than 50 concerts a year on its international tours. All of these activities underscore the reputation of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra as one of the world's finest orchestras.



The orchestra has been the recipient of numerous prizes and awards. Since 2008, it has been supported by Rolex, its exclusive sponsor.

Program Information



Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

VIENNA PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor

Pianist to be announced



ALL-RACHMANINOFF PROGRAM

Piano Concerto No. 2

Symphony No. 2



Sponsored by Ernst & Young LLP



Major support for this concert is provided by the Audrey Love Charitable Foundation.



The Vienna Philharmonic Residency at Carnegie Hall is made possible by a leadership gift from the Mercedes T. Bass Charitable Corporation.



Tickets $80-$265.



Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

VIENNA PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor



DEBUSSY Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune

RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade



Major support for this concert is provided by the Audrey Love Charitable Foundation.



The Vienna Philharmonic Residency at Carnegie Hall is made possible by a leadership gift from the Mercedes T. Bass Charitable Corporation.



Tickets $80-$265.



Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

VIENNA PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor



PROKOFIEV Selections from Romeo and Juliet

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, "Pathétique"



Major support for this concert is provided by the Audrey Love Charitable Foundation.



The Vienna Philharmonic Residency at Carnegie Hall is made possible by a leadership gift from the Mercedes T. Bass Charitable Corporation.



Tickets $84-$280.