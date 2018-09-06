World Premiere of BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE Starring Cynthia Erivo to Close the San Sebastian Film Festival

The world premier of Bad Times at the El Royale will close the Official Selection of the Festival's 66th edition, out of competition. This is Drew Goddard's second film, following his first feature, The Cabin in the Woods (2012).

Goddard, who penned the scripts for Cloverfield (2008), War World Z (2013) and The Martian(2015) and has produced TV series including Lost or Alias, boasts a cast headed by Donostia Award winner Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Hemsworth (Thor, The Avengers), Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey, Suspiria) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men, The Town).

The soundtrack of the film, which brings seven strangers together in a rundown hotel on Lake Tahoe, is composed by Michael Giacchino (Jurassic World, Coco, Up) and its director of photography is Seamus McGarvey (Godzilla, Nocturnal Animals, Darkest Hour).



The North American film, produced by 20th Century Fox, will be distributed in Spain by Hispano Foxfilm. It will be premiered on November 16.



Tickets for the closing gala, including the awards ceremony and the presentation and screening of Bad Times at El Royale, are already on sale at a price of 70 euros. The same applies to the opening gala, which will include the screening of El amor menos pensado (An Unexpected Love)with the presence of its director, Juan Vera, and its protagonists, the actors Ricardo Darín and Mercedes Morán.

