World Music Institute to Present SNARKY PUPPY & FRIENDS Featuring Silvana Estrada & More

Join the World Music Institute as it presents SNARKY PUPPY & FRIENDS featuring Silvana Estrada, Silvia Pérez-Cruz, Gaby Moreno, and Fuensanta in a special show on April 18, 2024, at Kings Theatre, Brooklyn.

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Kings Theatre - 1027 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Tickets: $35 - $95, Tiered Pricing

In a very special show mirroring their Family Dinner series of albums, 5-time GRAMMY winners Snarky Puppy will play host to four of the most important singers in the Spanish-speaking world. Silvana Estrada (Mexico), Silvia Pérez-Cruz (Spain), Gaby Moreno (Guatemala), and Fuensanta (Mexico) represent three different cultures and musical traditions, but are bound together by their ability to communicate the deepest of emotions through song. This collaborative performance will feature music by all four women arranged by and performed with Snarky Puppy.

is a collective of sorts with as many as 20 members in regular rotation. At its core, the band represents the convergence of both black and white American music culture with various accents from around the world. The defining characteristic of Snarky Puppy's music is the joy of performing together in the perpetual push to grow creatively.

Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada, known for her emotional depth, earned the 2022 Latin GRAMMY for Best New Artist; Nominated again in 2023 for her viral anthem "Si Me Matan"; in which she addresses societal issues with poignant lyrics. The single "Milagro y Desastre" earned a GRAMMY 2024 nomination for Best Global Music Performance. Silvana's acclaimed debut, Marchita, reflects a range of emotions and showcases her poetic delivery. Raised in a musical haven, where both parents were luthiers, Silvana's talent has garnered recognition and collaborations with artists worldwide.

Sílvia Pérez Cruz, recognized for her unique and electrifying voice, is a composer and singer with a profound connection to diverse musical genres. Collaborating with renowned artists, she received the National Contemporary Music Award in 2022. Her 2023 album, Toda la vida, un día, showcases her versatility and international collaborations. Her exceptional voice continues to captivate audiences globally.

Since moving to Los Angeles from her native Guatemala, singer-songwriter-producer Gaby Moreno has released eight albums and earned 4 GRAMMY nominations for her albums Illusion (Best Latin Pop Album, 2017) , Alegoría (Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album, 2022), X Mí (Vol. 1) (Best Latin Pop Album - 2023) and for producing legendary cuban singer Omara Portuondo's album Vida (Best Latin Tropical Album - 2023). She is also a 5-time nominee and winner of a Latin GRAMMY for "Best New Artist" (2013).

Fuensanta is a singer, double bassist, composer, improviser & multidisciplinary artist born in the water forest of Veracruz, Mexico, and currently based in Amsterdam, where she studied at the Conservatory of Amsterdam, from which she graduated summa cum laude in 2019. She debuted her compositions during the Prinses Christina Jazz Concours in 2016, achieving first place, the press prize, and an invitation to perform with her quintet at North Sea Jazz Festival 2017. Since then, she has performed around Europe and Mexico as a solo artist, bandleader and in a variety of collaborations and other constellations of her project as a soloist. Her music holds rare and simple poetry, functioning as a prism to reveal her surreal vision of the world. Fuensanta's debut studio EP, Principio del Fuego, was released in 2023 to critical acclaim.

WMI's COLLABORATIONS series presents cross-cultural musical explorations and collaborations. This series often explores ways in which the music of artists from one culture have influenced the music of another culture, or the music of seemingly widely varying cultures can be strikingly similar or complementary.