World Music Institute to Present Marc Ribot Y Los Cubanos Postizos at (le) poisson rouge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marc Ribot will perform at (le) poisson rouge on Saturday, October 26, 2024, featuring his politically charged album SONGS OF RESISTANCE and the vibrant sounds of LOS CUBANOS POSTIZOS.

6:30 PM - Doors

7:30 PM - Songs of Resistance (Marc Ribot and Shahzad Ismaily)

8:30 PM - Marc Ribot y Los Cubanos Postizos

18+

Tickets: GA Standing Advance: $40 | GA Standing DOS: $45 | VIP Seated: $55

World Music Institute presents two projects from the multi-faceted composer, guitarist, and activist Marc Ribot, who celebrated his 70th birthday this year.

Marc Ribot released his album Songs of Resistance (Anti-), eleven politically charged tracks, in September 2018. The collection blends Civil Rights and WWII resistance songs with Ribot's original compositions, aiming to channel the spirit of past movements for today's struggles. Ribot's work embodies ambition, passion, and fury, addressing social turmoil and challenges of today's political climate. Ribot is joined by longtime collaborator, Shahzad Ismaily (Love in Exile), in this special performance.

One of the ultimate New York City party bands, Marc Ribot Y Los Cubanos Postizos became a must-see attraction in the late 1990s, inspired by the son montuno ("mountain sound"), developed in the 1940s by Cuban bandleader and guitarist Arsenio Rodríguez that laid the groundwork for the mambo. Joining Marc for this special event will be Cuba's own Horacio "El Negro" Hernández on drums, and original LCP members Anthony Coleman (keys), Brad Jones (bass), and EJ Rodriguez (percussion).

"At every turn, Ribot dazzles with both his urbanity and his radical streak, creating a wonder of otherworldly Cuban soul." - Guitar Magazine

WMI's CHANGEMAKERS series highlights artists who, aside from enriching lives through the arts, positively impact society and their communities via their philanthropic, advocacy, and/or educational contributions and activism.