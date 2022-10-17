Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Music Institute Presents Purbayan Chatterjee With Rakesh Chaurasia & Ojas Adhiya

The event is on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Merkin Hall.

Oct. 17, 2022  

World Music Institute Presents Purbayan Chatterjee With Rakesh Chaurasia & Ojas Adhiya

Join WMI for a special evening of Indian classical music featuring three of the most exciting and celebrated young talents of the Hindustani tradition: Purbayan Chatterjee is a gifted sitar player, and the vibrancy of his playing, deeply inspired by the late legendary sitarist Nikhil Banerjee, has attracted artists including Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, and Pat Metheny to seek him out for collaborations. He will be accompanied by bansuri master Rakesh Chauraisa (nephew and child prodigy of flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia), and tabla virtuoso Ojas Adhiya, also a former child prodigy, who has collaborated with Hariprasad Chaurasia and Anoushka Shankar, among other notable stars.

About World Music Institute:

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


THE FOUR SEASONS Embarks on Ontario-Quebec Tour This YearTHE FOUR SEASONS Embarks on Ontario-Quebec Tour This Year
October 17, 2022

GFN Productions offers their first Ontario-Quebec tour with The Four Seasons, stopping in six cities for seven performances of this thrilling program. Ensemble Classico-Moderne, led by talented emerging conductor Francis Choinière, featuring Radio Canada's 2020-2021 Classical Revelation violinist Isabella d'Éloize Perron.
Mike Oldfield's TUBULAR BELLS Will Embark on UK Tour For its 50th AnniversaryMike Oldfield's TUBULAR BELLS Will Embark on UK Tour For its 50th Anniversary
October 17, 2022

To celebrate next year's 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells, the multi-million-selling and multi-award-winning album will be performed live in concert for a celebratory UK tour. 
Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay's DA:NS FESTIVAL is Running NowEsplanade – Theatres on the Bay's DA:NS FESTIVAL is Running Now
October 17, 2022

The 17th and final edition of Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay's da:ns festival is now running through 23 Oct 2022.
THE TEMPEST Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next YearTHE TEMPEST Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Year
October 17, 2022

The Tempest comes to Theatre Tallahassee in 2023. Performances will run January 19 – February 5, 2023.
SING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in DecemberSING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in December
October 17, 2022

After too many COVID Christmas cancellations, the cult hit 'Sing-A-Long-A Muppet Christmas Carol' returns, because we all really need it right now…