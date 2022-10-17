World Music Institute Presents Purbayan Chatterjee With Rakesh Chaurasia & Ojas Adhiya

Join WMI for a special evening of Indian classical music featuring three of the most exciting and celebrated young talents of the Hindustani tradition: Purbayan Chatterjee is a gifted sitar player, and the vibrancy of his playing, deeply inspired by the late legendary sitarist Nikhil Banerjee, has attracted artists including Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, and Pat Metheny to seek him out for collaborations. He will be accompanied by bansuri master Rakesh Chauraisa (nephew and child prodigy of flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia), and tabla virtuoso Ojas Adhiya, also a former child prodigy, who has collaborated with Hariprasad Chaurasia and Anoushka Shankar, among other notable stars.

About World Music Institute:

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.