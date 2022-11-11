Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Music Institute Presents Pierre Kwenders With Uproot Andy and DJ AQ

The event is on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Nublu.

Nov. 11, 2022  

World Music Institute Presents Pierre Kwenders With Uproot Andy and DJ AQ

Fresh from winning Canada's 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love in September, Pierre Kwenders joins DJs Uproot Andy and DJ AQ for WMI's next Let's Dance event at Nublu.

Congolese-born, Montreal-based singer, songwriter, and performer, Pierre Kwenders has established himself as an architect of modern African music with his unique blend of Afro-inflected electronics mixed with Congolese rumba - the signature sound of the Moonshine Collective - a global multi-disciplinary artist ensemble founded by Kwenders in 2014 that has included DJ Uproot Andy who will join Kwenders at this event. Uproot Andy is a Brooklyn-based DJ/Producer and co-founder of Que Bajo; the NYC party collective that helped pioneer the Global Bass movement. DJ AQ brings modern South African sounds like amapiano, afrohouse and gqom to the forefront of New York's nightlife. WMI previously co-presented Kwenders, along with Tony Allen and Jeff Mills, with the Apollo as part of the 2018 Africa Now! festival.

Nublu - 151 Avenue C, Manhattan
Doors and DJs: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM
Tickets: $20 Advance | $25 Day of Show
Standing Room Only

The LET'S DANCE series brings us all together on the dance floor moving our bodies to the infectious beats of DJs and live bands from around the world.



Related Stories
Video: First Look at James Lapines New Documentary Photo
Video: First Look at James Lapine's New Documentary
The renowned playwright and director James Lapine casually meets the 86-year old Rose Styron - poet, journalist, human rights activist and widow of the famed author William Styron - and is promptly invited to lunch. Expecting a couple of great stories, he brings along his camera. Watch a first look video clip of the new documentary now!
Interview: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell on Working Together In New Film Photo
Interview: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell on Working Together In New Film
Ben Platt and Kristen Bell are teaming up in the new Prime Video original film, The People We Hate At the Wedding. BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt and Bell ahead of the film's premiere to discuss working on the film, what their go-to song to sing at a wedding would be, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard Photo
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard
See photos and watch video of cast members from Broadway's Take Me Out taking a field trip to Times Square to see their brand new billboard! 
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN Sings Carols For A Cure Photo
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN Sings 'Carols For A Cure'
See exclusive photos of The Music Man cast as they laid down their vocal track of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” written by Meredith Wilson for Carols for a Cure.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Isaac Mizrahi as 'Amos Hart' in CHICAGOPhotos: First Look at Isaac Mizrahi as 'Amos Hart' in CHICAGO
November 11, 2022

See photos of Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway! Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.
New Tour of MAMMA MIA! To Hit The Road In 2023New Tour of MAMMA MIA! To Hit The Road In 2023
November 11, 2022

According to an Equity casting notice, a new national tour of the hit musical, Mamma Mia!, will hit the road in 2023.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Victoria Clark Sings Maury Yeston's DECEMBER SONGS FOR VOICE AND ORCHESTRA Out TodayKIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Victoria Clark Sings Maury Yeston's DECEMBER SONGS FOR VOICE AND ORCHESTRA Out Today
November 11, 2022

PS CLASSICS, the label dedicated to the heritage of Broadway and American popular song, has released the second solo album by Victoria Clark, the Tony Award-winning actress who opened last night on Broadway in the acclaimed new musical Kimberly Akimbo.
CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway, New Block Of Tickets On-SaleCHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway, New Block Of Tickets On-Sale
November 11, 2022

Broadway's longest running American musical has reached another milestone! On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrates its 26th year as a Broadway institution.
Meet the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
November 11, 2022

Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre when it begins previews tonight, Friday, November 11, 2022 ahead of an opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Meet the cast of Ohio State Murders here!