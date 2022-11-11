World Music Institute Presents Pierre Kwenders With Uproot Andy and DJ AQ

Fresh from winning Canada's 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love in September, Pierre Kwenders joins DJs Uproot Andy and DJ AQ for WMI's next Let's Dance event at Nublu.

Congolese-born, Montreal-based singer, songwriter, and performer, Pierre Kwenders has established himself as an architect of modern African music with his unique blend of Afro-inflected electronics mixed with Congolese rumba - the signature sound of the Moonshine Collective - a global multi-disciplinary artist ensemble founded by Kwenders in 2014 that has included DJ Uproot Andy who will join Kwenders at this event. Uproot Andy is a Brooklyn-based DJ/Producer and co-founder of Que Bajo; the NYC party collective that helped pioneer the Global Bass movement. DJ AQ brings modern South African sounds like amapiano, afrohouse and gqom to the forefront of New York's nightlife. WMI previously co-presented Kwenders, along with Tony Allen and Jeff Mills, with the Apollo as part of the 2018 Africa Now! festival.

Nublu - 151 Avenue C, Manhattan

Doors and DJs: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $20 Advance | $25 Day of Show

Standing Room Only

The LET'S DANCE series brings us all together on the dance floor moving our bodies to the infectious beats of DJs and live bands from around the world.