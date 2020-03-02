World Music Institute presents Los Aurora.

Barcelona, Spain is an epicenter of the nuevo flamenco movement and Los Aurora, the exciting new ensemble who recently opened the city's 25th Ciutat Flamenco - one of the most important flamenco festivals in the world. The band is comprised of a talented circle of young artists who have created an improvised presentation of flamenco inspired by jazz and other contemporary genres. They have wowed audiences around the world and will now make their NYC debut. Los Aurora features cantaor Pere Martínez, Max Villavecchia on piano, Javier Garrabella on bass, Joan Carles Marí on drums, and dancer José Manuel Álvarez.

Flamenco Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary om New York with the largest flamenco event ever presented outside of Spain,

Featuring 29 companies in 53 shows on 20 stages - from The Town Hall, The New York City Center, the Skirball and the Baryshnikov Arts Center to intimate venues such as Joe's Pub, Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Le Poisson Rouge - this year's Festival includes tradition and innovation, classic expressions and new fusions, all speaking to flamenco's vitality and continuing renewal.

Sunday, March 29, 2020. Doors 7 PM | Show 8 PM. (le) poisson rouge - 158 Bleecker Street, Manhattan. Tickets $35 advance | $40 day of showStanding room with limited unreserved seating. Seating subject to LPR drink minimum.





