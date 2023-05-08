World Music Institute Presents Hermeto Pascoal & Grupo

World Music Institute presents a rare NYC appearance from legendary, GRAMMY-winning Brazilian composer and multi-instrumentalist Hermeto Pascoal. Due to overwhelming demand, a second night has been added at (le) poisson rouge!

The performance is on Friday, May 26th, 2023 at (le) Poisson Rouge.

Few musicians have achieved the iconic stature of Hermeto Pascoal -- a composer, producer, and self-taught multi-instrumentalist whose unique vision and sui generis compositions have made him both a cult favorite and one of the most influential figures in Brazilian music for over half a century. In recognition of his achievements, Pascoal will receive an honorary doctorate from the Juilliard School on May 19th, at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall.

Miles Davis, who tapped Pascoal to perform on his 1971 album Live Evil, called him "one of the most impressive musicians in the world"; and Pascoal has collaborated with such Brazilian giants as Airto Moreira, Flora Purim, and Elis Regina, as well as American jazz greats such as Davis, Ron Carter, and Donald Byrd. By the time of Pascoal's 1970 solo debut, he'd already made history in two of Brazil's groundbreaking '60s combos, Sambrasa Trio and Quarteto Novo. Pascoal has released over solo 25 albums in his storied career, and his most recent album, Hermeto Pascoal e Sua Visão Original do Forró won a Latin Grammy for Best Portuguese Language Roots Album in 2019.

Known as O Bruxo ("the Wizard"), Pascoal's music is inspired by the traditional music of his native Northeastern Brazil, as well as the sounds of nature and found objects. He often incorporates unconventional objects (teapots, toys, and, famously, an entire lagoon) in his performances, proclaiming that "everything is an instrument". He will be joined for his WMI appearances by his "Grupo" including his son Fabio Pascoal, Itiberê Zwarg and his son Ajurinã, André Marques, and Jota P.

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

