Workshop Theater Will Present WORDS MATTER at Intrepid Museum Benefiting Veteran's Spouse Project

The Workshop Theater will present a special one-night only reading of Words Matter with plays inspired by the words "Telling Generations of Stories" by Monet Hurst-Mendoza, Mariana Carreño King, Phanésia Pharel, and Caridad Svich which will be presented May 4, 2026 at the Intrepid Museum for the benefit of the Veteran's Spouse Project.

Words Matter is a unique annual initiative where The Workshop Theater partners with a non-profit organization doing critical work in the community. This year, The Workshop is proud to partner with the Veteran's Spouse Project, who are dedicated to sharing the stories of generations of military spouses, uniting the military and civilian communities through connection and creativity. Four groundbreaking playwrights are commissioned to create new plays inspired by conversations with military spouses which are then cast and produced for an evening celebrating the work of Veteran's Spouse Project. Previous collaborations benefited the work of New Sanctuary Coalition, Invisible Hands, Judges & Lawyers Breast Cancer Alert, and Rehabilitation Through the Arts.

The Veteran's Spouse Project (VSP) gives voice to the experiences of military spouses across generations, connects communities, and bridges the gap between military and civilian life through storytelling and theatre.

The Workshop Theater champions diverse and underrepresented voices by supporting playwrights in creating new theatrical stories that reframe the familiar narratives, explore innovative forms, and connect meaningfully with audiences.