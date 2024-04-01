Works & Process to Present NEW JERSEY BALLET, A NEW ERA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process presents New Jersey Ballet, A New Era with Maria Kowroski, featuring Harrison Ball and Lauren Lovette on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3pm and 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY. Tickets $35 to Choose-What-You-Pay.

Join recently appointed New Jersey Ballet Artistic Director Maria Kowroski as she shares her vision for the company and see excerpts from Purcell Suite by Harrison Ball and from a new commission by Lauren Lovette prior to its premiere. Ball, Kowroski, and Lovette illuminate their creative process in a discussion moderated by dancer and choreographer Emily Coates, a former member of New York City Ballet and currently Director of Dance Studies at Yale University.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks. Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.

