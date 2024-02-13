Works & Process to Present LAR LUBOVITCH AT 80, Celebrating the Choreographer's Life and Work

Works & Process at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, working with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, will present Lar Lubovitch at 80, a panel celebrating the choreographer's life and work, in conversation with Lubowitch himself.

This special event is offered for free; reservations are encouraged and can be made here.

Join choreographer Lar Lubovitch in a conversation moderated by Linda Murray, Curator of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, exploring his creative process -- which spans six decades of work -- his profound influence and contribution to dance; and the stories behind his iconic works. Archival materials from the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and Lubovitch's own archives will be woven into the event, creating an insightful and inspiring tribute to one of dance's most cherished luminaries.

Event Details:

Lar Lubovitch at 80

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6pm

The Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center

Bruno Walter Auditorium

Tickets are free