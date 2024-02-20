﻿Works & Process Presents ROTUNDA DANCE PARTY: KWIKSTEP AND ROKAFELLA'S BEHIND THE GROOVE This March

Works & Process at The Guggenheim will present Rotunda Dance Party: Kwikstep and Rokafella's Behind the Groove, a party celebrating all things dance at the Guggenheim Rotunda, Fifth Avenue, NYC on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 8pm.

Since 2009, hip-hop dance legends Kwikstep aka DJ KS 360 and Rokafella have curated Behind the Groove, a dance party that invites the community to freestyle to past, present and future classic dance music. Without the pressure of competition or bar culture, the event allows dancers to organically engage in social exchange on the floor.

Formerly held at the Nuyorican Poets Café and now at the Bogart House in Brooklyn, the party will come to the Guggenheim Museum's rotunda during the café's renovation in conjunction with the museum's Member Mondays and presented by Works & Process. See house, popping, breaking, locking, up-rocking, salsa, and hustle share the stage in a night spotlighting the music, dancers, and multi-dance styles.

Tickets

Tickets start at $15. To purchase tickets, click here.

About Works & Process

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process champions creative process from studio to stage and illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal and fully funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support.

Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation.

This season, Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and-after four decades at the Guggenheim-expands beyond the museum to also present at Lincoln Center and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. The ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 12 residency centers across New York State to support creative process.