Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents Pennsylvania Ballet: LA BAYADERE
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents Pennsylvania Ballet: La Bayadère by Angel Corella on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3pm and 7:30pm.
Set in the grand temples of mystical India and featuring the doomed temple dancer Nikiya, her rival Gamzatti, and the warrior Solor, La Bayadère has been an epic tale of love and godly revenge since 1877. Prior to its world premiere, Pennsylvania Ballet Artistic Director and former American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Angel Corella discusses his brand-new restaging of the classic ballet with an eye to changing cultural mores. Company dancers perform selections from the program. TICKETS & VENUE $45, $40 members (unless otherwise noted) $10 TodayTix Lottery and student rush tickets one hour before performance, based on availability (student tickets for those under 30 with valid ID)
Priority ticket access and preferred seat selection starts Dec 10 for $500+ Friends of Works & Process and Guggenheim members at the Associate level and above.
For more information, call 212 758 0024 or 212 423 3587, Mon-Fri, 1-5 pm, or visit worksandprocess.org.
