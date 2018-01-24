Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents MOZART IN THE JUNGLE: INSIDE THE MUSIC

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents Mozart in the Jungle: Inside the Music on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 3pm and 7:30pm.

Audiences are invited inside the world of Mozart in the Jungle, the Golden Globe Award-winning television series set in the orbit of the fictional New York Symphony. The Amazon Original Series has featured performances by artists including Joshua Bell and Plácido Domingo, who sang on a raft in a Venetian canal with fictional opera diva "La Fiamma" (played by Monica Bellucci), and cameos by composers Nico Muhly and Caroline Shaw. At Works & Process, Shaw joins executive producer/series creator Paul Weitz, showrunner Will Graham and creative consultant Elena Park in a conversation that takes the audience inside the music. The program will feature performances of music originally created for the television series, including selections by Shaw and Muhly's Amy Fisher Aria, performed by Metropolitan Opera soprano Susanna Phillips. Stream season four of MOZART IN THE JUNGLE February 16, 2018 on Prime Video.

TICKETS & VENUE

$45, $40 Guggenheim Members and Friends of Works & Process

Box Office (212) 423-3575 or worksandprocess.org

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Rotunda

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Described byThe New York Times as "an exceptional opportunity to understand something of the creative process," for over 33 years and in over 500 productions, New Yorkers have been able to see, hear, and meet the most acclaimed artists in the world, in an intimate setting unlike any other. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has championed new works and offered audiences unprecedented access to generations of leading creators and performers. Most performances take place in the Guggenheim's intimate Frank Lloyd Wright-designed 285-seat Peter B. Lewis Theater. In 2017, Works & Process established a new residency and commissioning program, inviting artists to create new works, made in and for the iconic Guggenheim rotunda. worksandprocess.org.

