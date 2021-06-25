Words of Wisdom from Jenn Colella- Book Her Masterclass Today!

There has never been a better time to hone your skills and practice your craft! On June 28 (6pm ET), Broadway favorite Jenn Colella will host her very own masterclass right here at BroadwayWorld. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training. Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Jenn, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

Today, Jenn is giving us some tips ahead of the big day!

What's the one question that young performers ask you most?

The one question performers ask me most is "What advice would you give to your younger self?" My advice is to trust that you are enough. You don't have to emulate anyone else. There is no high note you "should" be able to hit, no dance move you're supposed to have nailed already. Wherever you are on your journey is exactly right.

What do you think is the biggest misconception about Broadway?

I think the biggest misconception about Broadway is that it's somehow so vastly different from college or regional productions. It's not. You're still on a stage, you still have to be clear about your intentions. Work on being a professional now: Always be on time, create a loving, supportive atmosphere in rehearsal, and be prepared. Samesies.

What is something you wish you knew about the industry when you were just starting your career?

The thing I wish I knew about the industry when I was just starting out is that most auditions are actually interviews for future jobs!

Who did you look up to as a young performer?

I looked up to (and still do!) Barbra Streisand, Vicki Clarke, Beth Leavel, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Viola Davis and LaChanze.

What's the best piece of advice a teacher/mentor gave you?

The best advice I ever received from a mentor was, "Be prepared, have a fantastic attitude, and don't forget to have FUN."

Jenn Colella recently starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine.