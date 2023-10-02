Woman Who Fatally Shoved Broadway Singing Coach Barbara Maier Gustern Sentenced to More Time in Prison

Lauren Pazienza, who shoved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, causing her death, is now being sentenced to more time in prison than originally expected, according to AP.

As BroadwayWorld reported in August, Pazienza changed her plea from not guilty to guilty and was to be sentenced to eight years in state prison. Now, however, Manhattan state Supreme Court Judge Felicia Mennin changed the sentence, adding an additional six months to the original eight years that Pazienza was set to serve.

Mennin stated that she was unconvinced that the woman had taken responsibility for her actions.

Read the full story HERE.

In March 2022, Barbara Maier Gustern was pushed to the ground outside of her apartment building in Manhattan, and died from a traumatic brain injury.

Gustern had coached the singer Debbie Harry, and recently coached the cast of the 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma!.