Woman Who Fatally Shoved Broadway Singing Coach Barbara Maier Gustern Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison

Deadline has reported that Lauren Pazienza, who shoved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, causing her death, has changed her plea from not guilty to guilty and will be sentenced to eight years in state prison.

The plea deal was announced today by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr.

Bragg said in a statement:

“Lauren Pazienza aggressively shoved Barbara Gustern to the ground and walked away as the beloved New Yorker lay there bleeding... Today’s plea holds Pazienza accountable for her deadly actions. We continue to mourn the loss of Barbara Gustern, a talented musical theater performer and vocal coach who touched so many in New York City and beyond.”

Barbara Maier Gustern was pushed to the ground in March outside of her apartment building in Manhattan, and died from a traumatic brain injury.

Gustern had coached the singer Debbie Harry, and recently coached the cast of the 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma!.

