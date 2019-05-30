Win a Year Subscription to BroadwayHD as Part of their #TonyTuesday Celebration Featuring AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

Click Here for More Articles on BroadwayHD

To celebrate the Tony Awards, BroadwayHD is highlighting one of the incredible Tony-nominated performances that are available to stream from their collection, and to celebrate, they are giving away a free annual subscription.

Enter to Win a Year's Subscription to BroadwayHD Below!

In 2015, New York City Ballet principal dancer Robert Fairchild made his Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of iconic film AN AMERICAN IN PARIS. The show that utilized the incredible music of George Gershwin and his brother Ira Gershwin was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Fairchild was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical, and his costar, former star of London's The Royal Ballet, Leanne Cope, was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical. The remarkably talented pair dazzled audiences with their grace and skill.

Christopher Wheeldon earned a Tony Award for his choreography (he was also nominated for his direction), and the show also won for Orchestrations, Scenic Design, and Lighting Design.

You can watch this award-winning production on BroadwayHD now.

Watch a clip from the stunning production below:

It's #TonyTuesday! Every Tuesday until @TheTonyAwards we will be looking back at Tony-nominated performances you can stream now!@robbiefairchild - Nominee for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for An American in Paris (2015) ?? https://t.co/DsJ8NqaVCv pic.twitter.com/mTGoG44FaZ - BroadwayHD (@BroadwayHD) May 28, 2019

Enter to win before Monday, June 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET, or, if you don't want to wait, CLICK HERE to subscribe to Broadway HD right now!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You