Win Two Tickets to LA Phil and Hollywood Bowl's Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky!

Two lucky winners will win two tickets to the LA Philharmonic's performance of Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky with conductor Enluis Montes Olivar and Lukáš Vondráček on piano on July 22.

Get all the info on the show, plus upcoming concerts in this series here.

The contest closes on Sunday, July 18 at 12:01am ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

In the boisterous celebration of Santa Cruz de Pacairigua, Venezuelan composer Evencio Castellanos mixes Afro Caribbean rhythms with Gregorian and Renaissance chant. Swooning Russian Romanticism then takes over as Dudamel Fellow (and fellow Venezuelan) Enluis Montes Olivar leads Tchaikovsky's tuneful tribute to Ukraine and Rachmaninoff's rapturous Second Concerto with pianist Lukáš Vondráček.