Win Tickets to See Kristin Chenowth at Ridgefield Playhouse Gala in Connecticut, 9/28

BroadwayWorld and The Ridgefield Playhouse are giving you the chance to win a "Wickedly" great night out! The winner will receive two tickets to The Ridgefield Playhouse Gala Starring Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth! The contest will run now through September 27, at 11:59 PM EST. This one is going to be "Popular," so be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Tickets for the 5:30pm Gala include open bar, dinner and fabulous auction items! Emmy and Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth performs pop hits, memorable songs and show tunes from Wicked, Glee, and from throughout her career in this special night of music! Chenoweth rose to fame on Broadway in her roles as Sally in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and Glinda in "Wicked." Her new album For the Girls (due out on September 27) includes guest vocalists Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire.

Don't miss bidding on fabulous auction items....A signed guitar from The Rolling Stones! Broadway memorabilia including signed posters from Dear Evan Hansen, Network and more! Wicked memorabilia signed by Kristin Chenoweth! Frozen film poster signed by Idina Menzel and the rest of the cast....and so much more!

To purchase tickets to the gala, click here: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/kristin-chenoweth-fall-gala-2019/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You