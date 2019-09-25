Win Tickets to See Kristin Chenowth at Ridgefield Playhouse Gala in Connecticut, 9/28
BroadwayWorld and The Ridgefield Playhouse are giving you the chance to win a "Wickedly" great night out! The winner will receive two tickets to The Ridgefield Playhouse Gala Starring Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth! The contest will run now through September 27, at 11:59 PM EST. This one is going to be "Popular," so be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!
Tickets for the 5:30pm Gala include open bar, dinner and fabulous auction items! Emmy and Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth performs pop hits, memorable songs and show tunes from Wicked, Glee, and from throughout her career in this special night of music! Chenoweth rose to fame on Broadway in her roles as Sally in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and Glinda in "Wicked." Her new album For the Girls (due out on September 27) includes guest vocalists Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire.
Don't miss bidding on fabulous auction items....A signed guitar from The Rolling Stones! Broadway memorabilia including signed posters from Dear Evan Hansen, Network and more! Wicked memorabilia signed by Kristin Chenoweth! Frozen film poster signed by Idina Menzel and the rest of the cast....and so much more!
To purchase tickets to the gala, click here: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/event/kristin-chenoweth-fall-gala-2019/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE
The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first ... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
Original 'Anna' and 'Elsa,' Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, Will Depart FROZEN in February
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the production in February 2020, a... (read more)