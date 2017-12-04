Whoopi Goldberg To Join BIG APPLE CIRCUS For One Night Only

BIG APPLE CIRCUS announces that WHOOPI GOLDBERG will make her Ringmaster debut in a special one-night-only appearance at BIG APPLE CIRCUS on Wednesday, December 6 at 7PM. Under the Big Top at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park, she will join the show's 40th Anniversary cast of global artists and acts, including legendary ten-time world record-breaking high wire artist Nik Wallenda, fan favorite Grandma the Clown, and more. Tickets for the performance are available now at bigapplecircus.com.

World renowned for its one-ring, intimate & artistic style, where no seat is more than 50 feet from the performers, BIG APPLE CIRCUS is passionate about revitalizing the circus for modern-day audiences with unique and astounding human feats, innovative design and technology. The 40th anniversary season program features the famous seven-person pyramid on the high wire with Nik Wallenda and The Fabulous Wallendas and the daring quadruple somersault attempted on the trapeze by The Flying Tunizianis - the first time in circus history that both legendary feats have been performed under the same big top. The record-setting acts are joined by fan favorite Grandma the Clown and her comedic sidekick Joel Jeske, as well as Dandino & Luciana, a dynamic duo who combine speed, acrobatics and daredevil grace on rollerskates; award-winning contortionist Elayne Kramer; master juggler Gamal Garcia; Jan Damm on the Rola Bola; world record-holding Risley acrobats The Anastasini Brothers; Ringmaster Ty McFarlan; and circus trainer & presenter Jenny Vidbel, who performs in the ring with sixteen horses and ponies, as well as rescue dogs. This season's New York City engagement runs through Sunday, January 7, 2018, and will continue all of the organization's special community outreach shows, for which the 'Circus With A Heart' has become known. The National Tour will launch immediately following the New York engagement.

Outside of the ring, BIG APPLE CIRCUS continues to honor the essential & iconic characteristics that have set them apart for the past four decades with multiple community outreach programs and a vital no-wild-animals policy. Circus of the Senses offers special enhanced experiences for audiences with autism, visual and auditory challenges. The special performances include ASL interpretation, assistive listening devices with live audio commentary, pre- & post-show touch therapy experiences, and a Braille program book. Sensory-friendly performances for Autistic audience members will feature lowered light and sound levels, a descriptive picture book showing the different areas and acts involved with the circus, and a "calming center" that can be accessed at any point during the show. As part of the Circus for All initiative, eleven performances throughout the ten-week run will offer $10 tickets for every seat in the house to underprivileged children and underserved schools.

The BIG APPLE CIRCUS 40th Anniversary season is directed by Mark Lonergan, artistic director of three-time Drama Desk Award-nominated physical theater company Parallel Exit, with choreography and associate direction by Antoinette DiPietropolo and music direction by Rob Slowik. Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher, Something Rotten!), Scenic Designers Rob Bissinger (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Legally Blonde - Assoc) and Anita LaScala (Magic Mike Live) of ARDA Studio, Inc, and Drama Desk-nominated Costume Designer Amy Clark (Heathers: The Musical, Chaplin) come together to create a most vibrant environment to fit the momentous occasion of the circus's return.

Tickets are now on-sale at www.BigAppleCircus.com. The regular performance schedule is Wednesdays at 11am & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 11am, 3pm & 7pm; Saturdays at 11am, 3pm & 7pm; and Sundays at 11am & 3pm. As there are some schedule variances, please refer to the most up-to-date calendar on the website. Special holiday week schedule changes are as follows: from Monday, December 25-Wednesday, December 26, performances are at 12pm & 4pm; Thursday, December 28 & Friday, December 29 at 12pm & 7pm; Saturday, December 30 at 12pm & 4pm; Sunday, December 31 at 12pm & 9:30pm. The ticket range is $35 - $150 VIP Ringside tickets.





