White Wave Dance Announces Open Auditions, Registration Deadline: March 24

White Wave Dance is looking for highly professional dancers with strong contemporary dance technique and partnering skills.

Mar. 16, 2023  

WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company announces open auditions being held March 30 & April 4, 2023 from 6pm-9pm at Joyce East Village Studio 1, 287 East 10th Street, NYC.

White Wave Dance is looking for highly professional dancers with strong contemporary dance technique and partnering skills. Dancers must be interested in improvisation and the creative process. To register for auditions, fill out the registration form and send your resume, headshot, and dance photos to audition.whitewave@gmail.com by March 24, 2023.

Candidates must attend both audition dates, and must be available for callbacks on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 6-9pm. Should you have scheduling conflicts, contact audition.whitewave@gmail.com.

Full-year contracts begin immediately and dancers must be available June 22-25, 2023 for White Wave's 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival, along with other performances to be determined.

Rehearsals are paid hourly rate and performances are paid per performance.

For questions, please contact wwyskdc@gmail.com or call at 718-855-8822.

About WHITE WAVE Dance

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company (WHITE WAVE Dance) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education.

For more information, visit whitewavedance.org.

