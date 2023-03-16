White Wave Dance Announces Open Auditions, Registration Deadline: March 24

WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company announces open auditions being held March 30 & April 4, 2023 from 6pm-9pm at Joyce East Village Studio 1, 287 East 10th Street, NYC.

White Wave Dance is looking for highly professional dancers with strong contemporary dance technique and partnering skills. Dancers must be interested in improvisation and the creative process. To register for auditions, fill out the registration form and send your resume, headshot, and dance photos to audition.whitewave@gmail.com by March 24, 2023.

Candidates must attend both audition dates, and must be available for callbacks on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 6-9pm. Should you have scheduling conflicts, contact audition.whitewave@gmail.com.

Full-year contracts begin immediately and dancers must be available June 22-25, 2023 for White Wave's 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival, along with other performances to be determined.

Rehearsals are paid hourly rate and performances are paid per performance.

For questions, please contact wwyskdc@gmail.com or call at 718-855-8822.

About WHITE WAVE Dance

For more information, visit whitewavedance.org.

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company (WHITE WAVE) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education. Artistic Director Young Soon Kim's vision is expansive, challenging the threshold of dance, music, theater and visual art, surging forward to create new possibilities. Ms. Kim creates works of vision and movement language in reverence and awe of novelty that challenge and broaden the boundaries of dance. We provide both emerging and established choreographers/companies with a NYC venue where they can congregate, create, rehearse and present new dance works through our festivals.

After our World Première of "iyouuswe" at the 2017 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival and WHITE WAVE's Canadian première of "iyouuswe II" at the 2018 Vancouver International Dance Festival was a resounding success! WHITE WAVE presented "Eternal NOW" at our enormously successful 2019 tour to Korea and China. In Gwanju, Korea, the company performed at the Asian Cultural Center, one of the most prestigious arts complexes in all of Asia. We participated as part of the Opening Celebration of the 2019 FINA World Championship Masters' Games, a sporting event that rivals the Olympics. Thereafter, we flew to China to perform at the Ningbo Cultural Plaza, as part of a China-US Cultural Exchange program. Dazzled, sold-out audiences greeted us at every performance!

During the Summer/Fall 2021, Young Soon Kim, continually created "iyouuswe II, A Dance Film" and a stage version of the production. In October 2021 WHITE WAVE Dance presented three free performances of their newest production, iyouuswe II (I-You-Us-We-Two), on October 9 and 30, 2021 at DUMBO Archway, and two shows at the Home of WHITE WAVE Dance at 5pm as part of the City Artist Corps Grant Initiative.

"iyouuswe II, A Dance Film" was selected as finalist for the 2022 Cannes International Film Festival, Paris International Short Festival, Vancouver Independent Film Festival and an OFFICIAL SELECTION at the 2021 London International Short Film Festival, Espoo Digi-Dance International Film Festival (Finland) and Experimental, Dance, Music Film Festival (Canada).

www.whitewavedance.org.