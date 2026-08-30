Where the Broadway Shows of Fall 2026 Got Their Start

The fall 2026 Broadway season has officially begun, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the year. For seven of those shows (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Other Desert Cities, 860, The Imaginary Invalid, A Few Good Men, The Fantasticks, and Awake and Sing!), Broadway is the first stop, but the other six have have already enjoyed runs all over the world. Check out where this fall's shows were developed below!

Paranormal Activity

Before haunting Broadway, Paranormal Activity had its world premiere at the Leeds Playhouse in the UK before transferring to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End, where it received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination this year for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. Check out what the critics had to say. It went on to tour the US, enjoying runs in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., San Fransisco, and Boston.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, PARANORMAL ACTIVITY reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.

Paranormal Activity is running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

Wanted

The new musical had its world premiere at the Signature Theatre in February 2020. It went on to have a critically acclaimed run at Paper Mill Playhouse from April 4 - May 5, 2024. At that time it was titled Gun & Powder. Check out what the critics had to say and view photos from the New Jersey run.

Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. As Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, they straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

Wanted will open on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre on November 8.

Much Ado About Nothing

Jamie Lloyd is back on Broadway this fall, this time with Shakespeare. Lloyd’s staging, which previously ran at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End, received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations. Read the reviews! The Broadway production will feature much of the same cast, including Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, and Mason Alexander Park.

Much Ado About Nothing follows two very different pairs of lovers whose romances are complicated by witty battles, misunderstandings, and deception. As gossip and schemes spread through their circle, the characters must navigate questions of love, trust, honor, and whether appearances can be believed.

Much Ado About Nothing will open on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on November 19.

Inter Alia

Suzie Miller's Inter Alia had a sold-out run at The National Theatre in 2025 and went on to enjoy a sold-out run in the West End, which concluded in June 2026. Rosamund Pike won an Olivier Award for her performance as 'Jessica Parks' (which she will reprise on Broadway) and the play was nominated for Best Play.

Inter Alia, meaning “among other things”, is the story of Jessica Parks, a maverick London Crown Court Judge who is determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. Inter Alia examines the balance of motherhood and modern masculinity, and of career and family.

Inter Alia will open on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on December 1.

Galileo

Galileo had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2024, where it was developed prior to Broadway. Check out what the critics had to say and view photos from the Berkeley run. Raúl Esparza and Jeremy Kushnier will both reprise their roles on Broadway.

Galileo is a new musical about maverick scientist Galileo Galilei. When he makes astronomical discoveries that revolutionize humanity’s understanding of the universe, he must defend his findings before the most powerful religious institution in the world.

Galileo will open on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on December 6.

Dolly: A True Original Musical

Dolly: A True Original Musical had its world premiere last summer in Parton’s hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, where it was the most successful production in the history of the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University. Read the reviews for the production!

Dolly: A True Original Musical is the story only Dolly Parton could tell, in her own words and through the songs that shaped her life. From the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world, DOLLY captures how she dreamed, dared, stumbled, and soared. Featuring beloved hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” Dolly: A True Original Musical takes you inside her life in the spotlight and the music that carried her there.

Dolly: A True Original Musical will open on Broadway at the St. James Theatre on January 19.

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