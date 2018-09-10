When Asked About Trump Carole Cook Asks for John Wilkes Booth

According to The New York Times, 94 year old actress and comedienne Carole Cook was asked by TMZ about the recent incident at Frozen where a Trump banner was pulled from an audience member by cast member Timothy Hughes. Cook reportedly said 'Where is John Wilkes Booth when you need him?'

When the TMZ reporter followed up asking 'So we need to kill President Trump?' Cook laughed and said 'Why not?'

The Secret Service is on high alert to all threats made against the president, investigating individuals such as Kathy Griffin for her severed Trump head and even Eminem for lyrics about dropping coffee on Trump.

Carole Cook is an accompished stage and screen star. She was the second Dolly Levi ever in Hello, Dolly! (leading the Australian company), after Carol Channing. She is the only actress to have played both Auntie Mame and Mame. She was in the original casts of Threepenny Opera, 42nd Street (originating the role of Maggie Jones), A Romantic Comedy, and Radio Gals. Her movies include The Incredible Mr. Limpet, Sixteen Candles, and more.

For more on this story, visit The New York Times here.

