What's Playing on Broadway: Holidays 2021

Broadway is back and what better time to celebrate its return than the holidays! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note that of the special holiday schedule for this holiday season.

"Broadway is back, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays this year than with a Broadway show," says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "New York City is magical during the holiday season, and I know our audiences will be delighted to once again take in a Broadway show as part of their holiday experience. Now more than ever, there's something on Broadway for everyone!"

Christmas Week: December 20-26, 2021

Show Mon

12/20 Tue

12/21 Wed

12/22 Thu

12/23 Fri

12/24 Sat

12/25 Sun

12/26 Ain't Too Proud 7PM 7PM 2PM 7:30PM 7PM 8PM 2PM 7:30PM Aladdin 7PM 2PM

7PM 2PM 7PM 2PM 1PM 6:30PM American Utopia 8PM 8PM 5PM 9PM 5PM

9PM The Book of Mormon 7PM 2PM

7PM 2PM 7PM 2PM

7PM Chicago 8PM 8PM 8PM 8PM 8PM 2:30PM 7PM Clyde's 7PM 7PM 2PM

7PM 7PM 2PM 2PM

7PM Come From Away 7PM 2PM

7PM 7PM 8PM 2PM

7PM Company 7PM 7PM 2PM

8PM 7PM 2PM 2PM 7:30PM Dear Evan Hansen 7PM 7PM 2PM 7:30PM 7PM 1PM 6:30PM Diana, The Musical 8PM 2PM

8PM 8PM 8PM 2PM

8PM Flying Over Sunset 7PM 2PM

8PM 7PM 2PM 8PM 1PM Freestyle Love Supreme 7PM 7PM 5PM

9PM 5PM 9PM 5PM

9PM Girl from the North Country 7PM 2PM

8PM 7PM 8PM 2PM 7:30PM Hadestown 7PM 7PM 2PM 7:30PM 7PM 8PM 2PM 7:30PM Hamilton 7PM 2PM

8PM 2PM 8PM 2PM 1PM

7PM Harry Potter and the Cursed Child 7PM 1PM

7PM 1PM 7PM 1PM 1PM

7PM Jagged Little Pill 7PM 7PM 2PM 7:30PM 7PM 8PM 2PM 7:30PM The Lehman Trilogy 7PM 7PM 1PM

7:30PM 7PM 1PM 7:30PM The Lion King 7PM 2PM

7PM 2PM 8PM 2PM 1PM 6:30PM MJ The Musical 8PM 8PM 2PM

8PM 8PM 8PM 2PM

8PM Moulin Rouge! The Musical 7PM 2PM

8PM 2PM 8PM 8PM 2PM

8PM Mrs. Doubtfire 7PM 2PM

8PM 7PM 7PM 2PM 7:30PM The Music Man 8PM 8PM 8PM 8PM 8PM 2PM

8PM The Phantom of the Opera 8PM 7PM 7PM 1PM 7PM 7PM 1PM

7PM Six 8PM 8PM 8PM 8PM 2PM

6PM Skeleton Crew 7PM 7PM 7PM 2PM

7PM Slave Play 7PM 7PM 2PM

7PM 7PM 8PM 2PM

7PM Thoughts Of A Colored Man 8PM 2PM

8PM 8PM 8PM 2PM

7:30PM Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 8PM 8PM 2PM

8PM 8PM 8PM 2PM 7:30PM To Kill a Mockingbird 7PM 1PM

7PM 7PM 7PM 2PM

8PM Trouble in Mind 7PM 2PM

8PM 2PM 7PM 2PM

7PM Waitress 7PM 7PM 7PM 7PM 8PM 2PM

7PM Wicked 7PM 7PM 2PM

7PM 8PM 8PM 2PM

8PM

New Year's Week: December 27-January 2, 2021