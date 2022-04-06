Wexford Festival Opera Celebrates Debut New York Performance With Angela Meade

Wexford Festival Opera continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary with concerts, performed by leading female opera singers, around the world.

Next week on 14 April the festival will present its debut New York concert in Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, featuring renowned soprano Angela Meade, together with pianist Myra Huang, with works by Wagner, Meyerbeer, Amy Beach, and others.

The festive concert reunites Angela Meade with Wexford Festival Opera, which played a pivotal role in her career; she made her European debut there in 2010, starring in the title role of Saverio Mercadante's rarely-heard Virginia.

American soprano Angela Meade is the winner of both the Metropolitan Opera's 2012 Beverly Sills Artist Award and the 2011 Richard Tucker Award. In 2008 she joined an elite group of singers when, as Elvira in Verdi's Ernani, she made her professional operatic debut on the Met stage. Since then she has fast become recognized as one of today's outstanding vocalists, excelling in the most demanding roles of the 19th-century bel canto repertoire as well as in the operas of Verdi and Mozart.

This is one of four concerts which are highlighting the magic and music of Wexford Festival Opera, all of which have been presented in conjunction with the Irish Embassies. Under the title of W4WOMEN | AROUND THE WORLD they each feature a renowned female festival ambassador, all of whom are connected not only by their link to Wexford, but also by a shared dedication to artistic excellence. The fourth and final concert in this series, will be given by Ermanela Jaho performing at St John's Square London on 20 June.

Public Booking is now open for the 71st Wexford Festival Opera (WFO) which will run for 17 wonderful days and nights from 21 October - 6 November 2022. The festival is once again looking forward to welcoming audiences to experience for themselves the magic of Wexford Festival Opera in the stunning National Opera House this Autumn. Booking is open via www.wexfordopera.com / +353 53 912 2144