West End and Broadway Stars Send Words of Encouragement To Bullied Young Musical Theatre Fan

Yesterday, actress and teacher Jacqueline Hughes reached out on Twitter to ask for help with something near and dear to her heart. One of her students, young Charlie, was being bullied for his love of musical theatre.

"Sadly a little boy I teach, Charlie, who is also a dear family friend is sadly being bullied at school for his love of MT, being called gay, fat, stupid....the list goes on," she writes.

She goes on to say that Charlie was beaten up by 6 boys and left crying.

"I wondered if you wouldn't mind, if you have time sending me a little video to cheer him up, maybe some advice, your own stories, how you didn't let them stop you, what you are doing now."

What followed was nothing short of remarkable. An outpouring of support came in from West End and Broadway stars and full casts, sending videos with encouraging words to Charlie.

Cast members from Aladdin, Hamilton, Wicked, Mamma Mia, Book of Mormon, Come from Away, The Lion King, Kinky Boots, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and more had something kind of say to Charlie.

Many of the video responses can be seen below!

Jacqueline posted a video after much of the love had come in, saying that Charlie was crying "happy tears" over the support. In the video, Jacqueline and Charlie performed Elton John's "I'm Still Standing."

So Charlie has just left crying "happy tears" he is so overwhelmed, seeing his little face light up with each and every message! Needless to say we didn't get much singing done today! So here's a thank you from Charlie, doing what he loves xxx #CheerUpCharlie pic.twitter.com/223dw70lq7 - Jacqueline Hughes (@_jacquelinehugh) July 17, 2019 Check out some of the encouraging video messages to Charlie from West End and Broadway stars!

#CheerUpCharlie ! I welcome him at my next @ProFromTheShows workshop ? Please let his parents know and ask them to get in touch. We're all thinking about him at @JamieMusical today - this ones for him! ? pic.twitter.com/TzOYOuK9BU - Layton Williams (@LaytonWilliams) July 17, 2019

Something to remember courtesy of the @ActuallyNPH.. @_jacquelinehugh xxx #CheerUpCharlie pic.twitter.com/3wrusZejbM - s a b r i n a a l o u e c h e (@sabrinaaloueche) July 17, 2019

Hey Charlie! A message for you from our Tour cast #CheerUpCharlie @_jacquelinehugh pic.twitter.com/Rxsh1gjEiM - Matilda The Musical (@MatildaMusical) July 18, 2019

The #CheerUpCharlie has given me reason to reflect on life so far. And it occurs to me that the most abusive bullies I have ever encountered in my life, weren't those that hospitalised me as a little boy, but actually a few "powerful" tutors at my established drama schools. - Andrew Keates ??‍? (@andrewkeates) July 18, 2019

#CheerUpCharlie this is appalling and so hideous..... what he's had to go through for his passion. Eradicate the bullies, they do it because they have so much darkness within themselves ??? https://t.co/Cf5HzIsHAb - Lisa Jane riley (@Reallisariley) July 18, 2019

We love you Charlie ?? pic.twitter.com/d4kl5oBAHj - The Sultan ?? (@IrvineIqbal) July 18, 2019

Charlie, the @bookofmormonuk cast are thinking of you today! Stay strong, you're part of the most wonderful community in the world! Xxxx pic.twitter.com/7mgaTSQws1 - J?a?d?e? ?J?o?h?n?s?o?n??? (@JadeJohnson96) July 17, 2019

Charlie! ? Sending you love from everyone here at Come From Away! ?? pic.twitter.com/Bpcy1Cr5LT - ComeFromAwayUK (@ComeFromAwayUK) July 17, 2019

#CheerUpCharlie from a couple of @sixthemusical Queens! There is NO place for bullying in the Queendom? We gotchu x 1/2 pic.twitter.com/p6BNrrpk1z - grace ? (@gracemouat) July 17, 2019

Charlie, @JamWestman and the rest of the #HamiltonLDN cast have a message for you... Remember: Eyes up, Wise up, Rise UP! pic.twitter.com/ywetf3eO7p - Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) July 17, 2019

Charlie, we're sending our support from Dublin! Know that the MT community is among the most supportive in the world! Lots of love from Riverdance ??♥? pic.twitter.com/mPW6ym8mhq - Riverdance (@Riverdance) July 17, 2019





