West End and Broadway Stars Send Words of Encouragement To Bullied Young Musical Theatre Fan

Jul. 20, 2019  

Yesterday, actress and teacher Jacqueline Hughes reached out on Twitter to ask for help with something near and dear to her heart. One of her students, young Charlie, was being bullied for his love of musical theatre.

"Sadly a little boy I teach, Charlie, who is also a dear family friend is sadly being bullied at school for his love of MT, being called gay, fat, stupid....the list goes on," she writes.

She goes on to say that Charlie was beaten up by 6 boys and left crying.

"I wondered if you wouldn't mind, if you have time sending me a little video to cheer him up, maybe some advice, your own stories, how you didn't let them stop you, what you are doing now."

What followed was nothing short of remarkable. An outpouring of support came in from West End and Broadway stars and full casts, sending videos with encouraging words to Charlie.

Cast members from Aladdin, Hamilton, Wicked, Mamma Mia, Book of Mormon, Come from Away, The Lion King, Kinky Boots, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and more had something kind of say to Charlie.

Many of the video responses can be seen below!

Jacqueline posted a video after much of the love had come in, saying that Charlie was crying "happy tears" over the support. In the video, Jacqueline and Charlie performed Elton John's "I'm Still Standing."

Check out some of the encouraging video messages to Charlie from West End and Broadway stars!



