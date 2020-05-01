West End and Broadway Star John Owen-Jones to Present Concert Livestream May 4

West End and Broadway star John Owen-Jones will present a special livestreamed concert this Monday, May 4 at 6:30 PM.

The show is being presents as park of the Leave A Light On series from Lambert Jackson and The Theatre Cafe, and provides financial support to performers involved and other artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets available at https://www.thetheatrecafe.co.uk/events/. More details below.

John Owen-Jones is probably best known for his acclaimed record-breaking performances in Boublil and Schonberg's Les Miserables and in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera.

He remains the youngest actor in history to have played Jean Valjean in Les Miserables (a role he also played twice on Broadway), was voted the "Best Ever Valjean" and "Best Ever Performer in Les Miserables" by fans of the show worldwide and can be heard as Valjean on the Les Miserables Live! album. He has played The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera nearly 2000 times (more than any actor in the show's West End history) and has performed solo concerts all over the world in venues such as Carnegie Hall, New York and the Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow.

He has released 6 solo albums: Hallelujah (2006), John Owen-Jones (2009), Unmasked (2011), Rise (2015), Bring Him Home (2017) and Music of the Night (Japan-only release 2016). His new album Spotlight will be released in 2019.

1) Book now for an online concert live from my living room on May 4th! My birthday is May 5th and the best present you can give me is to buy a ticket! YOU CAN WATCH ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD! Starts at 6:30pm, tickets are £7:50 and can be bought up to an hour before the show. pic.twitter.com/Jx3h4C6XAj - John Owen-Jones (@johnowenjones) May 1, 2020





