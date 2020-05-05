West End Theatres Extend Closure Through June 28
The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) has released an updated statement on the status of London's West End theatres.
SOLT has been cancelling performances across the West End on a rolling basis, in line with the latest advice from the Government. Those cancellations have now been extended until Sunday 28 June.
This does not mean theatres will reopen on 29 June; if further cancellations are necessary they will continue to be announced on a rolling basis. Different theatres and productions are likely to reopen at different times.
Ticketholders for affected performances do not need to do anything. They will be contacted by the organisation from which they bought their tickets to arrange a refund, credit note or exchange for a later date.
"We are grateful to customers for the patience they are showing during this challenging time for our industry," SOLT's statement said. "With 300,000 people visiting West End theatres in a normal week, it's a major undertaking to process refunds, exchanges and credit notes, particularly when many staff are working remotely. Please rest assured that we are all working as quickly as we can and we appreciate the on-going support of our audiences."
