West End Concert Will Celebrate 75th Birthday of Composer Stephen Schwartz

A concert to celebrate the 75th birthday of legendary composer Stephen Schwartz has been announced.

Schwartz at 75 will be a celebration of the music and lyrics of the American composer by stars of the West End. Including music from Wicked, The Prince of Egypt, Godspell, Pippin, Children of Eden and much more.

Full cast is to be confirmed – but will include stars of the West End Stage and Stephen Schwartz himself.

The show will take place at the Lyric Theatre on 17 September at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now.