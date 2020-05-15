Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Orfeh & Andy Karl, Jordan Fisher and More!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Orfeh & Andy Karl
@official_orfeh
At long last, here we area??i?? Better late than never? ##andyKarl ##fyp ##foryou ##fliptheswitch ##flipchallange ##swag ##legallybound ##flippedtheswitch ##nyca?? Hot Girl - Megan Thee Stallion
Wayne Brady
@waynebrady
Thanks @funnyordie & @walmart for asking me to write this! @mandietaketa & @mr.jfordham onboard2. ##washyourhands ##waynebrady ##gloves ##comedyindiaa?? original sound - waynebrady
Joey Contreras (Featuring Natalie Weiss and Morgan Reilly)
@joeycontreras
Rehearsal with royalty!@iammorganreilly ##natalieweiss ##theatrekid ##iconic ##fyp ##riff ##musicaltheatre ##singing ##foryoua?? original sound - joeycontreras
Jordan Fisher
@jordan_fisher
Missing my buddy Evan Hansen so much today. ##dearevanhansena?? original sound - jordan_fisher
Ryan McCartan
@ryan.mccartan
##react to @paigezilba quarantine vibes only ##fyp ##originalsong ##toppingthecharts ##majorsuccess ##grammysa?? original sound - paigezilba
Kristin Chenoweth
@kristinchenoweth
My favorite wine glass ? ##highnote ##soprano ##highnotes ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##wineglass ##wineglasschallenge ##wine ##foryou ##kristinchenoweth ##fypa?? original sound - kristinchenoweth
Jason Derulo
@jasonderulo
"Want to want me" in three different styles ?a?? original sound - jasonderulo
Katie Jo
@katiejoyofosho
wow can't believe i found this very real bootleg of Book of Mormon to hold us over until september 6th ##broadway ##musical ##bookofmormona?? original sound - katiejoyofosho
@jackattackcleary80
@jackattackcleary80
I tried to find a reason to use this sound ##Broadway ##theatre ##theatrekid ##hocuspocus ##disney ##wicked ##musical ##actor ##theatrememe ##phantomoftheoperaa?? Boys Will Love Me - briarrosecosplay
@salvaggio_chris
@salvaggio_chris
A classic ?. ##sweetcharity ##fosse ##finalsathome ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##bigspender ##bobfosse ##heybigspender ##chrissalvaggioa?? Big Spender - From "Sweet Charity" - The Girls of Sweet Charity, The National Symphony Orchestra & Martin Yates
