Web Series SCRiBBLES Announces Upcoming Online Release In May

Join three NYC theatre artists, Lynnsey Ooten, Brandon Garegnani, and Jeane Reveendran, on May 9 and 12 for the screening of their award-winning web series, SCRiBBLES, at the NYC Indie Film Festival. The online release of Season One will follow on May 13, with 4 episodes airing every Monday this spring. SCRiBBLES tells the story of a depressed illustrator who's pushed to the edge of sanity when his latest drawing comes to life and forces him to face his demons.

"It's a dark comedy with fantastical elements that explores artistic inspiration, depression and how creativity is linked to wellness. SCRiBBLES vibrantly echoes the artist's need for expression and that, hidden within the grey areas of our pain, there is exuberant color waiting to be liberated. Confronting the darkest part of ourselves is often where we find the light."

- Lynnsey Ooten

The screenings and online release mark the beginning of SCRiBBLES' festival run. In addition to the NYC Indie Film Fest, SCRiBBLES has been officially selected for multiple festivals such as Minnesota WebFest and Big Apple Film Festival where it won Best Web Series.

SCREENING DETAILS:

1. Date: Thursday, May 9th

Location: Producers Club at Theatre G [358 W. 44th Street]

Time: 4:45 pm

2. Date: Sunday, May 12th

Location: Producers Club at Theatre G [358 W. 44th Street]

Time: 1:45 pm

NYCIFF Page: https://www.nycindieff.com/session/web-series

Lynnsey Ooten - (Director, Executive Producer)

Lynnsey is a graduate from the National Theatre Institute and University of Northern Colorado. She has spent the last decade acting, directing and collaborating with a multitude of artists through the US. Her passion for storytelling reached new heights when she co-created the Oppressed in Heels Project, a three-part performance series that explored iconic women from classical theatre. One of the title pieces, The Trojan Women, was developed with "A Letter for You Project," a non- profit based in DC that offers encouragement and support to survivors of trauma.

www.lynnseyooten.com

Brandon Garegnani - (Writer, Executive Producer, Actor)

Brandon (Larz) is a NYC based actor, writer and producer. He holds an MFA in Acting form UNC Chapel Hill and a BA in Theater from the other UNC in Northern Colorado. He has worked at Playmakers Repertory Company, Actors Theatre of Louisville, the New York Shakespeare Exchange and currently works as a teaching artists with Stages on the Sound. He also acted as co-producer of Oppressed in Heels theatre project where he helped develop and produce two original plays in NYC.

www.brandongaregnani.com

Jeane Reveendran - (Executive Producer, Actor)

Jeane (Scribbles) is an actor, writer, musician, producer and Singaporean native. She came to NYC in 2010 to further hone her acting skills at THE NEIGHBORHOOD Playhouse. After her training, she stared collaborating with a number of musicians - from writing an original song for the non-profit City Girl Beauty Project to performing at venues such as Arlene's Grocery, and The Bowery Electric just to name a few. In recent years, she's been focusing on creating her own content. Her latest projects include Crack The Cookie Code (A&E Networks - Asia) and a comedic web series, Finding Jeano.

www.jrinfinite.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You