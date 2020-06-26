Wayne Kirkpatrick to Perform Songs From MRS. DOUBTFIRE for BMI's Jam Sessions

Next week's BMI Jam Sessions will feature a musical performance from notable Broadway composer and lyricist, Wayne Kirkpatrick. Tune in below at 3pm EST on July 3, 2020 for an exclusive performance of songs from Mrs. Doubtfire, which Kirkpatrick helped co-write the music and lyrics for.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy for families-of all kinds.

Tune in below!

