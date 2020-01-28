Wayne Brady Makes His Café Carlyle Debut This April

Multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated actor, singer, dancer, improviser, songwriter and television personalitya??Wayne Bradya??makes his Café Carlyle debut, April 14-18. In December 2019, Brady was named the winner of season two of "The Masked Singer," arguably the biggest performance competition show in the world. His musical artistry won over the judges and audiences across the country. On the heels of his win, Brady dropped a brand-new original single, entitled "Flirtin' w/ Forever," which quickly climbed the streaming charts, as well as an accompanying music video. A full EP of new music is forthcoming.

Long an accomplished singer and performer, Brady's debut album was released in September 2008, with his version of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" earning him a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance category. In February 2020, Wayne Brady brings his dramatic acting talents back to the small screen starring in a key role on the CW's "Black Lightning" as the DC Comics villain, Tyson "Gravedigger" Sykes.

Brady serves as creator and host of the new 10-episode unscripted comedy competition series, "Wayne Brady's Comedy IQ," which will premiere April 6, 2020, on BYUtv. Talented young people from across the country compete in a one-of-a-kind performers' bootcamp to demonstrate the highest "comedy IQ." Each new challenge teaches them to be multi-faceted in writing, directing, performing and creating comedic and musical content. Along the way, the teens learn universal skills that can bring them success in the real world.

Known across America as host of the iconic CBS game show, "Let's Make a Deal," Brady has earned two Daytime Emmy Awards - Outstanding Game Show Host and Outstanding Original Song - as well as a 2020 NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble. His previous foray into daytime television, "The Wayne Brady Show," earned him two consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host. Brady was also nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards - winning one - for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for his stellar work on the American version of the improvisational comedy television series, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

In 2004, Brady teamed up with Dave Chappelle in the now classic "Chappelle's Show" sketch spoofing the film, "Training Day." The clip became legend and is constantly quoted and listed as one of the top sketches in the history of that show. Brady's additional television credits include a recent role on "The Bold and the Beautiful," which earned him yet another Daytime Emmy Award nomination. He also recurred on the 2018 USA Network series, "Colony," 2016's SyFy series, "Aftermath," and on the CBS comedy series, "How I Met Your Mother." Guest appearances include roles on "Key and Peele," "Everybody Hates Chris," and "30 Rock."

A talented vocal artist, Brady has lent his voice to Nickelodeon's "The Loud House," the Disney animated series', "Sofia the First" and "Phineas and Pherb," Cartoon Network's "Robot Chicken," and Seth MacFarlane's "American Dad," among others. On stage, Brady made his Broadway debut starring as 'Billy Flynn' in the long-running hit musical, "Chicago." In November 2015, Brady starred as 'Lola' in "Kinky Boots," Broadway's Tony Award- winning Best Musical, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. His interpretation of the lead role was so popular, he was asked to return for a limited run in spring 2016. In January 2017, Brady assumed the lead role of 'Aaron Burr' in the Chicago production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award- winning "Hamilton" for three months. In Fall 2019, he reteamed with Miranda, making several appearances in the improvisational hip-hop spectacular, "Freestyle Love Supreme." Wayne Brady currently resides in Los Angeles.

Visit Café Carlyle's official web site for more information.





