Watch The Latest Episode of Working in The Theatre For An In Depth Look At The World of COMPANY

Director Marianne Elliott and the cast, interviewed by the American Theatre Wing's President and CEO Heather Hitchens, share the journey of Company on Broadway.

Jul. 10, 2022  

Learn about the production process and life of Company with its journey on Broadway. See Director Marianne Elliott and the cast be interviewed by the American Theatre Wing's President and CEO Heather Hitchens in the latest episode of Working in the Theatre. Featured cast members include Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, Jennifer Simard, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Rashidra Scott.

Watch the series on the American Theatre Wing's Youtube Channel here

"The American Theatre Wing's Working in the Theatre documentary series features the most fascinating people on the stage, behind the scenes, and in the audience. From Tony Awards® and Obie Awards® winning artists to the next generation of theatre-makers, they capture theatre's inner-workings, industry luminaries, and unique stories that surround important work" (American Theatre Wing)

More about Company

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."



