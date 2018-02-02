Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR Pitch Sessions Live; Vote For Your Favorite at 1:25 PM!

The first phase of #THEatreACCELERATOR program culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Artist and Entrepreneur Randi Zuckerberg, BroadwayWorld.com founder and CEO Robert Diamond, Broadway Producer Deborah Taylor Barerra, Investor and Producer Frank Kavanaugh, Investor Jonathan Ledden, and Broadway Producer Brisa Trinchero.

This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows towards the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre?

Tune in below to watch live!

For more information on the shows included, visit http://www.nycoc.org/accelerator-winter-2018/ or http://www.nycoc.org/incubation/ for information on THEatre ACCELERATOR.

