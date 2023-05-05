Watch: THAT SOUNDS RIGHT Podcast Hosted By Andrew Keenan-Bolger Launches First Episode Featuring Drag Queen Jackie Cox

"That Sounds Right" is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. 

Gotham Production Studios has launched "That Sounds Right," a brand new celebrity game show podcast hosted by Broadway actor, author and director, Andrew Keenan-Bolger.

The podcast's first episode, featuring the fabulous drag queen Jackie Cox, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts as well as available to watch below:

"That Sounds Right" is a fresh and funny game show that explores the world of storytelling and lies. In each episode, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and a celebrity guest will unravel the origin stories of common phrases, some of which are entirely made up. With a star-studded lineup for season one, including Randy Rainbow, Heléne Yorke, Alex Wong, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Maggie and Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ellyn Marsh, and more, this fun and lighthearted podcast is sure to keep listeners on their toes.

In the first episode, Andrew Keenan-Bolger is joined by drag queen Jackie Cox, and the duo will attempt to separate fact from fiction as they explore the origins of popular phrases.

Jackie Cox is a drag performer and comedian who appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 and in the Queerties Award-winning Drag the Musical. Andrew Keenan-Bolger appeared on Broadway in the original casts of Newsies and Tuck Everlasting and on TV in HBO's The Undoing, Looking, and The Other Two.

"That Sounds Right" is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Subscribe now to ensure you don't miss an episode of this captivating and hilarious podcast:




