Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!
Back with a new show by popular demand!
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.
Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers.
Tune in tonight for a live, brand new show from Jeremy Jordan!
Jeremy Jordan recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show. Next up is his lead role as seminal record producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the feature, Spinning Gold, and starring as Seymour in the New York production of theiconic Little Shop of Horrors. Other films include The Last 5 Yearsopposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noisewith Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and Newsies.
His TV work includes series regulars on CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash" and Disney Channel's "Tangled", and guest starring on "The Flash," "Elementary" and "Law and Order: SVU." Other Broadway shows include his Tony-nominated starring role in Newsies, playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde(Theatre World Award), starring as Tony in West Side Story, and playing leads in Rock of Ages and Waitress.
