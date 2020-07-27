Watch Eden Espinosa, Julia Murney, Lilli Cooper, Nicole Parker and More Elphaba Interviews On SLUMBER PARTY LIVE!

The Next Elphaba Interview Will be Friday, July 31st at 9pm EST/6pm PST.

Julia Murney, Eden Espinosa, Lilli Cooper, Nicole Parker, and many more join Tim Murray on his YouTube channel for Slumber Party Live! At the start of quarantine, Murray hosted the reunion of Legally Blonde: Search for Elle Woods with Bernie Telsey, Lena Hall, and the entire original cast of the reality series on his YouTube channel. Now he is interviewing women who played Elphaba in Wicked the Musical.

They are discussing their other iconic roles in theatre, what it was like to play the green girl, and having a slumber party full of Wicked themed games. Julia Murney discusses how she booked the role of Queenie in The Wild Party. Lilli Cooper talks about her Tony Nomination. Eden Espinosa discusses her time in Brooklyn the Musical. Nicole Parker reveals that her first time seeing Wicked was starring fellow sketch comedian Ana Gasteyer. There are four more confirmed actors coming on the show, but Murray is announcing them weekly with clues about each performer for the online audience to guess. It is an Elphaba escape room!

Slumber Party is also available in podcast form wherever you get your podcasts.

The next Elphaba interview will be Friday, July 31st at 9pm EST/6pm PST.

