Watch Eden Espinosa, Julia Murney, Lilli Cooper, Nicole Parker and More Elphaba Interviews On SLUMBER PARTY LIVE!
The Next Elphaba Interview Will be Friday, July 31st at 9pm EST/6pm PST.
Julia Murney, Eden Espinosa, Lilli Cooper, Nicole Parker, and many more join Tim Murray on his YouTube channel for Slumber Party Live! At the start of quarantine, Murray hosted the reunion of Legally Blonde: Search for Elle Woods with Bernie Telsey, Lena Hall, and the entire original cast of the reality series on his YouTube channel. Now he is interviewing women who played Elphaba in Wicked the Musical.
They are discussing their other iconic roles in theatre, what it was like to play the green girl, and having a slumber party full of Wicked themed games. Julia Murney discusses how she booked the role of Queenie in The Wild Party. Lilli Cooper talks about her Tony Nomination. Eden Espinosa discusses her time in Brooklyn the Musical. Nicole Parker reveals that her first time seeing Wicked was starring fellow sketch comedian Ana Gasteyer. There are four more confirmed actors coming on the show, but Murray is announcing them weekly with clues about each performer for the online audience to guess. It is an Elphaba escape room!
Slumber Party is also available in podcast form wherever you get your podcasts.
The next Elphaba interview will be Friday, July 31st at 9pm EST/6pm PST.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stage and Screen Actor Michael Mandell Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed....
Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Join Joe Biden Fundraising Concert
A star-studded lineup including, Barbra Streisand, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, Jane Krakowski have joined the list of stag...
HAMILTON Star Emmy Raver-Lampman to Join CENTRAL PARK in the Role of 'Molly'
It has been announced that Hamilton star Emmy Raver-Lampman will join the cast of the animated series, Central Park in the role of 'Molly. ...
Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win
Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!...
VIDEO: Watch A CHORUS LINE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a very special anniversary of A Chorus Line! A Chorus Line is a musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch, l...
Actors' Equity Releases Statement in Response to Pandemic Unemployment Enrollment Ending This Weekend
Actors' Equity Association released a statement in response to pandemic unemployment enrollment ending this weekend. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McCo...